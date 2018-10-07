Carrick: Writing my book was cathartic

'As my career went on, writing my autobiography was something that I had in mind,' Carrick told United Review, the official matchday programme.

'The closer the end came, the more I thought it would be a nice thing to do. It's something for myself, my kids and my family - maybe even grandkids - to have and look back on. And with the proceeds going to the Foundation, it's now giving something to others as well.

'On some things, it was the first time I've spoken to anyone about them in any depth or with any thought, so in some ways it was quite cleansing. Sometimes it changes your mindset on what happened as well; you step back and think: 'Maybe it wasn't so bad.'