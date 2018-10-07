Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Carrick: Writing my book was cathartic

10/07/2018

'As my career went on, writing my autobiography was something that I had in mind,' Carrick told United Review, the official matchday programme.

'The closer the end came, the more I thought it would be a nice thing to do. It's something for myself, my kids and my family - maybe even grandkids - to have and look back on. And with the proceeds going to the Foundation, it's now giving something to others as well.

'On some things, it was the first time I've spoken to anyone about them in any depth or with any thought, so in some ways it was quite cleansing. Sometimes it changes your mindset on what happened as well; you step back and think: 'Maybe it wasn't so bad.'

Manchester United plc published this content on 07 October 2018
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 623 M
EBIT 2019 35,2 M
Net income 2019 32,5 M
Debt 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 260,02
P/E ratio 2020 130,43
EV / Sales 2019 4,52x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Capitalization 2 669 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.67%3 501
TUI-6.29%10 900
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC18.14%5 647
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.61%5 287
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-14.07%2 525
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD41.66%2 256
