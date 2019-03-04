Confirmed: Our ePremier League representatives

Quinton Fortune, fresh from his appearance on MUTV's The Paddy Crerand Show, paid a visit to the No.7 Suite to observe the event and the former United midfielder was impressed by what he saw.

'It is a brilliant opportunity for the players and many of them who I spoke to are United fans as well, so it's a dream come true for them to come to Old Trafford and try to represent their favourite team,' he told us on Monday night.

'They put the hours in, work hard and love what they do. It's good to be here to see the event in person, but I don't think I'll challenge them any time soon!'

Congratulations to everybody who took part in the tournament.