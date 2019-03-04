Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/04 04:02:01 pm
20.08 USD   -1.04%
05:35pCONFIRMED : Our ePremier League representatives
PU
04:50pSTATMAN DAVE : Why Ole's tactical change was key
PU
12:20pMANCHESTER UNITED : Official app stats reveal secrets of win
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Confirmed: Our ePremier League representatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Quinton Fortune, fresh from his appearance on MUTV's The Paddy Crerand Show, paid a visit to the No.7 Suite to observe the event and the former United midfielder was impressed by what he saw.

'It is a brilliant opportunity for the players and many of them who I spoke to are United fans as well, so it's a dream come true for them to come to Old Trafford and try to represent their favourite team,' he told us on Monday night.

'They put the hours in, work hard and love what they do. It's good to be here to see the event in person, but I don't think I'll challenge them any time soon!'

Congratulations to everybody who took part in the tournament.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
05:35pCONFIRMED : Our ePremier League representatives
PU
04:50pSTATMAN DAVE : Why Ole's tactical change was key
PU
01:54pMANCHESTER UNITED : Klopp laments missed chances as Liverpool lose Premier Leagu..
AQ
01:23pMANCHESTER UNITED : Giggs backs Solskjaer to stay on at Manchester United
AQ
12:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Winners and losers from Premier League week 29 as Romelu Luk..
AQ
12:20pMANCHESTER UNITED : Official app stats reveal secrets of win
PU
12:01pMANCHESTER UNITED : Don't write off Man Utd against PSG, says Young
AQ
11:00aMANCHESTER UNITED : The week ahead for United
PU
10:40aPSG V UNITED : Your guide to the game
PU
10:38aMANCHESTER UNITED : Why Ashley Young says Man United should not be written off a..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,70
P/E ratio 2020 167,78
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 2 529 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.90%3 299
TUI-23.15%6 259
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.27%5 069
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS14.83%4 880
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED19.03%2 879
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-5.80%2 271
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.