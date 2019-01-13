De Gea: This is the real Manchester United

De Gea was the stand-out contender in our star man poll, as voted for by fans on the Official Club App, by picking up a resounding 91 per cent of the votes cast.

That was after a string of world-class saves that denied Spurs a leveller and Marcus Rashford's first-half strike proved to be the winner.

Our Spaniard made a staggering 11 saves in the game, which is the most by any goalkeeper in a single Premier League game this season.

Talking to MUTV and Sky Sports after the game, David stressed the importance of the team's defensive performance.

'I think we just had to win, we controlled the first half and in the second they put us under a lot of pressure and they had chances, but we defended well and we have the three points,' he said.

'I was feeling very well after the first two saves. I don't even remember some of them so I am happy with everything. Every one of them [my saves] was important for the team to help keep a clean sheet, to help the team to win so every save was important. It was a tough game for every player, we were attacking well, we create chances and this is United,' he continued.

'They [Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones] have been top too, but not just them, the whole team, we have to defend from the striker to the goalkeeper so it was a great performance in the defensive way and we need to keep this level, keep winning games and fight for the top four.'