Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

De Gea: This is the real Manchester United

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 04:34pm EST

De Gea was the stand-out contender in our star man poll, as voted for by fans on the Official Club App, by picking up a resounding 91 per cent of the votes cast.

That was after a string of world-class saves that denied Spurs a leveller and Marcus Rashford's first-half strike proved to be the winner.

Our Spaniard made a staggering 11 saves in the game, which is the most by any goalkeeper in a single Premier League game this season.

Talking to MUTV and Sky Sports after the game, David stressed the importance of the team's defensive performance.

'I think we just had to win, we controlled the first half and in the second they put us under a lot of pressure and they had chances, but we defended well and we have the three points,' he said.

'I was feeling very well after the first two saves. I don't even remember some of them so I am happy with everything. Every one of them [my saves] was important for the team to help keep a clean sheet, to help the team to win so every save was important. It was a tough game for every player, we were attacking well, we create chances and this is United,' he continued.

'They [Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones] have been top too, but not just them, the whole team, we have to defend from the striker to the goalkeeper so it was a great performance in the defensive way and we need to keep this level, keep winning games and fight for the top four.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 21:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
04:34pDE GEA : This is the real Manchester United
PU
04:09pRASHFORD : How we plotted Wembley winner
PU
03:59pPOGBA : I love playing big matches
PU
03:57pMANCHESTER UNITED : defeats Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in Premier League
AQ
03:44pMANCHESTER UNITED : De Gea produces masterclass as Man United beat Tottenham
AQ
03:29pOLE : We defended as a team
PU
02:39pREPORT : Tottenham 0 United 1
PU
02:14pBREAKING :   Manchester United Defeat  Tottenham 0-1  
AQ
11:24aMANCHESTER UNITED : Why is Alexis not involved?
PU
02:41aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mauricio Pochettino face off in Manche..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,73
P/E ratio 2020 161,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.11%3 130
TUI6.83%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.99%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.98%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.26%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.71%2 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.