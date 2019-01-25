Herrera: 'We don't fear anyone'

Ander has already faced Arsenal in the competition in his time at the Reds, yet it was a disappointing evening in 2015, as we lost 2-1 to the Gunners in the quarter-finals.
However, four years on, both clubs have changed significantly and Herrera is hoping for a different outcome this time around.
'It's a game between the most successful clubs in this competition, so it's going to be exciting,' he said.
'It's a new challenge for us. We are in a very good moment, in a very good run of results, but Arsenal is a new challenge. They come from that victory against Chelsea, so they will be full of confidence as well, but I think we are in a good moment.
