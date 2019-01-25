Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/25 09:36:42 am
19.075 USD   +0.13%
09:14aHERRERA : 'We don't fear anyone'
PU
01/24MANCHESTER UNITED : When Mata met Cantona
PU
01/24TEAM NEWS : Alexis will face Arsenal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Herrera: 'We don't fear anyone'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:14am EST

Ander has already faced Arsenal in the competition in his time at the Reds, yet it was a disappointing evening in 2015, as we lost 2-1 to the Gunners in the quarter-finals.

However, four years on, both clubs have changed significantly and Herrera is hoping for a different outcome this time around.

'It's a game between the most successful clubs in this competition, so it's going to be exciting,' he said.

'It's a new challenge for us. We are in a very good moment, in a very good run of results, but Arsenal is a new challenge. They come from that victory against Chelsea, so they will be full of confidence as well, but I think we are in a good moment.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 14:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
09:14aHERRERA : 'We don't fear anyone'
PU
07:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal boss Unai Emery admits he wanted Alexis Sanchez at P..
AQ
07:01aMANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba is a leader and Solskjaer would have no hesitatio..
AQ
04:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez has point to prove in Arsenal return as Man U..
AQ
03:48aMAROUANE FELLAINI : Forever Tainted as Old Trafford's King of Dark Times
AQ
02:49aMANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez set to feature for Man United against former ..
AQ
01/24MANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can bring spark back to an Arsenal-Manc..
AQ
01/24MANCHESTER UNITED : Real Madrid topples Man Utd as world's richest club
AQ
01/24MANCHESTER UNITED : Milan Skriniar set to snub Manchester United, Barcelona, sig..
AQ
01/24MANCHESTER UNITED : When Mata met Cantona
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 120,21
P/E ratio 2020 159,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capitalization 2 399 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.37%3 146
TUI11.75%9 148
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC2.74%4 861
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.68%4 539
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.41%2 789
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE1.32%2 412
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.