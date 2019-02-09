Lukaku: How practice has made perfect

'He gives details for me, Marcus [Rashford] and Anthony [Martial] as strikers in terms of how to move and things like that and because he's been a player himself he understands the needs of players. He makes it a competitive environment too - we have a lot of games in training, like 8 v 8 or 7 v 7 so the competitiveness is there but it's also a good environment to be in and that helps us to get the best out of each other.
'In terms of positions I used to play as a nine and sometimes a 10 when I was growing up in the Academy back home,' he continues, 'and when I went to Everton I was only 20 and still in the learning stage of my career. One game I played against Arsenal I was played wide on the right and it started from there and you then try to play in a way that you know you can be dangerous to the other team. As soon as I played in that position for a couple of games I knew what I could do best in that position.
'I've always said I'm a goalscorer first but I really take pride in helping to put other players in the best position in front of goal if I cannot be there myself. I really enjoy giving assists as well and I really want to be a striker that has a lot of goals but a lot of assists at the same time.'
