MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/08 04:02:01 pm
19.17 USD   +0.37%
01:15aLUKAKU : How practice has made perfect
PU
02/08MANCHESTER UNITED : 'This team can win everything'
PU
02/08MANCHESTER UNITED : Why is Rashford getting a plaque?
PU
Lukaku: How practice has made perfect

02/09/2019 | 01:15am EST

'He gives details for me, Marcus [Rashford] and Anthony [Martial] as strikers in terms of how to move and things like that and because he's been a player himself he understands the needs of players. He makes it a competitive environment too - we have a lot of games in training, like 8 v 8 or 7 v 7 so the competitiveness is there but it's also a good environment to be in and that helps us to get the best out of each other.

'In terms of positions I used to play as a nine and sometimes a 10 when I was growing up in the Academy back home,' he continues, 'and when I went to Everton I was only 20 and still in the learning stage of my career. One game I played against Arsenal I was played wide on the right and it started from there and you then try to play in a way that you know you can be dangerous to the other team. As soon as I played in that position for a couple of games I knew what I could do best in that position.

'I've always said I'm a goalscorer first but I really take pride in helping to put other players in the best position in front of goal if I cannot be there myself. I really enjoy giving assists as well and I really want to be a striker that has a lot of goals but a lot of assists at the same time.'

Manchester United plc published this content on 09 February 2019
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 140
TUI-14.55%7 275
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 630
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 622
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 758
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.16%2 398
