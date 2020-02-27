Manchester United : 2Q20 Earnings Release

Manchester United PLC Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results;
Reiterates Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
2Q Fiscal 2020 Revenues of £168.4 million
2Q Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of £72.1 million
2Q Fiscal 2020 Operating Profit of £36.5 million
Highlights
Announced recent first team addition of Bruno Fernandes
Announced new global partnership with Mondelez International - the multinational group behind many renowned brands including Cadbury, Oreo and belVita
Commenced strategic partnership with Alibaba including futurecross-platform collaboration
The Premier League announced aground-breaking new 6-yearpan-Nordic broadcasting deal with NENT Group effective in 2022 through 2028
Reiterates Fiscal Year 2020 guidance of Revenues of £560 to £580 million and Total Adjusted EBITDA of £155 to £165 million
MANCHESTER, England. - 25 February 2020 - Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") - one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - today announced financial results for the 2020 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2019.
Management Commentary
Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season. We have continued to make progress on our squad rebuild, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought in and players that have come through our Academy; the foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole."
1
Outlook
For fiscal 2020, the Company continues to expect total revenues to be in a range of £560 to £580 million and total adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of £155 to £165 million.
Phasing of Premier League
Quarter 1
Quarter 2
Quarter 3
Quarter 4
Total
games
2019/20 season*
7
13
11
7
38
2018/19 season
7
13
11
7
38
*Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling
Key Financials (unaudited)
£ million (except earnings
Three months ended
Six months ended
per share)
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Commercial revenue
70.6
65.9
7.1%
151.0
141.8
6.5%
Broadcasting revenue
64.7
103.7
(37.6%)
97.6
146.5
(33.4%)
Matchday revenue
33.1
39.0
(15.1%)
55.2
55.3
(0.2%)
Total revenue
168.4
208.6
(19.3%)
303.8
343.6
(11.6%)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
72.1
104.3
(30.9%)
106.9
133.7
(20.0%)
Operating profit
36.5
44.0
(17.0%)
47.5
57.9
(18.0%)
Profit for the period (i.e. net
income)(2)
35.0
26.8
30.6%
36.1
33.4
8.1%
Basic earnings per share
(pence)
21.27
16.27
30.7%
21.96
20.31
8.1%
Adjusted profit for the
period (i.e. adjusted net
income)(1)
25.8
46.3
(44.3%)
29.7
53.3
(44.3%)
Adjusted basic earnings per
share (pence)(1)
15.67
28.13
(44.3%)
18.02
32.40
(44.4%)
Net debt(1)/(2)
391.3
317.7
23.2%
391.3
317.7
23.2%
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt arenon-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.
2
Revenue Analysis
Commercial
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £70.6 million, an increase of £4.7 million, or 7.1%, over the prior year quarter.
Sponsorshiprevenue was £45.1 million, an increase of £4.8 million, or 11.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased sponsorship deals.
Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensingrevenue was £25.5 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.4%, over the prior year quarter.
Broadcasting
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £64.7 million, a decrease of £39.0 million, or 37.6%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to non-participation in the UEFA Champions League. Guaranteed UEFA broadcasting revenues are typically recognised evenly over the course of the competition's group stages. Given 5 of the 6 group stage matches were played in the quarter, the majority of the full year revenue impact has occurred in Q2.
Matchday
Matchday revenue for the quarter was £33.1 million, a decrease of £5.9 million, or 15.1%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing two fewer home games across the Premier League and UEFA competitions; partially offset by playing an additional domestic cup home game.
Other Financial Information
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were £131.2 million, a decrease of £29.1 million, or 18.2%, over the prior year quarter.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £70.9 million, a decrease of £7.0 million, or 9.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to reductions in player salaries as a result of non-participation in the UEFA Champions League.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the quarter were £25.4 million, a decrease of £1.0 million, or 3.8%, over the prior year quarter.
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation for the quarter was £3.7 million, an increase of £0.7 million, or 23.3%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £31.2 million, a decrease of £2.2 million, or 6.6%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2019 was £329.2 million.
Exceptional items
Exceptional items for the quarter were £nil. Exceptional items for the prior year quarter £19.6 million, relating to compensation to the former manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office.
3
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £0.7 million, compared to £4.3 million for the prior year quarter.
Net finance income/(costs)
Net finance income for the quarter was £15.3 million, compared to net finance costs of £6.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings compared to losses in the prior year quarter.
Income tax
The income tax expense for the quarter was £16.8 million, compared to £10.9 million in the prior year quarter.
Cash flows
Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £39.4 million in the quarter, compared to a decrease of £57.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £15.2 million, a decrease of £27.2 million over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to lower working capital movements as a result of non-participation in the UEFA Champions League.
Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £9.9 million, an increase of £7.5 million over the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £7.1 million, a decrease of £9.1 million over the prior year quarter.
Net debt
Net Debt as of 31 December 2019 was £391.3 million, an increase of £73.6 million over the year, primarily due to an overall decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.
Dividend
A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share was paid on 6 January 2020. A further semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 3 June 2020, to shareholders of record on 24 April 2020. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 23 April 2020.
4
Conference Call Details
The Company's conference call to review fiscal 2020 second quarter results will be broadcast live over the internet today, 25 February 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available on Manchester United's investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.
About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of
1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333- 182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).
5
Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use
1. Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs/income, and tax.
Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.
2. Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)
Adjusted profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2018: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.
In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2018: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.
3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.
4. Net debt
Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.
6
Key Performance Indicators
Three months ended
Six months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
Commercial% of total revenue
41.9%
31.6%
49.7%
41.3%
Broadcasting% of total revenue
38.4%
49.7%
32.1%
42.6%
Matchday% of total revenue
19.7%
18.7%
18.2%
16.1%
Home Matches Played
PL
6
7
10
10
UEFA competitions
2
3
3
3
Domestic Cups
1
-
2
1
Away Matches Played
PL
7
6
10
10
UEFA competitions
3
2
3
3
Domestic Cups
1
-
1
-
Other
Employees at period end
979
937
979
937
Employee benefit expenses % of revenue
42.1%
37.3%
46.5%
45.1%
7
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(unaudited; in £ thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue from contracts with customers
168,455
208,612
303,826
343,638
Operating expenses
(131,253)
(160,269)
(267,674)
(303,849)
(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets
(715)
(4,349)
11,302
18,079
Operating profit
36,487
43,994
47,454
57,868
Finance costs
(5,386)
(7,131)
(11,912)
(12,946)
Finance income
20,644
785
18,732
1,474
Net finance income/(costs)
15,258
(6,346)
6,820
(11,472)
Profit before income tax
51,745
37,648
54,274
46,396
Income tax expense
(16,738)
(10,878)
(18,139)
(12,980)
Profit for the period
35,007
26,770
36,135
33,416
Basic earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share (pence)
21.27
16.27
21.96
20.31
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
as the denominator in calculating basic earnings per
share (thousands)
164,573
164,526
164,573
164,526
Diluted earnings per share:
Diluted earnings per share (pence)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted earnings per share (thousands)
21.25 16.2621.94 20.29
164,746 164,663164,737 164,663
8
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited; in £ thousands)
As of
31 December
30 June
31 December
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
253,523
246,032
246,910
Right-of-use assets(1)
5,168
-
-
Investment properties
24,792
24,979
13,772
Intangible assets
758,476
768,857
739,472
Deferred tax asset
53,862
58,415
57,636
Trade receivables
40,586
9,889
10,387
Income tax receivable
-
-
547
Derivative financial instruments
-
30
2,559
1,136,407
1,108,202
1,071,283
Current assets
Inventories
2,535
2,130
2,610
Prepayments
13,211
13,030
10,320
Contract assets - accrued revenue
78,098
39,532
79,496
Trade receivables
26,313
23,851
32,819
Other receivables
614
1,188
1,597
Income tax receivable
618
643
598
Derivative financial instruments
-
312
625
Cash and cash equivalents
100,856
307,637
190,395
222,245
388,323
318,460
Total assets
1,358,652
1,496,525
1,389,743
Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.
9
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)
(unaudited; in £ thousands)
As of
31 December
30 June
31 December
2019
2019
2018
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
53
53
53
Share premium
68,822
68,822
68,822
Merger reserve
249,030
249,030
249,030
Hedging reserve
(26,247)
(35,544)
(35,693)
Retained earnings
169,341
132,841
170,544
460,999
415,202
452,756
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
37,766
31,865
33,302
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
23,605
33,354
32,952
Trade and other payables
31,241
79,183
46,644
Borrowings
486,852
505,779
502,576
Lease liabilities(1)
3,626
-
-
Derivative financial instruments
2,323
2,298
-
585,413
652,479
615,474
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
143,577
190,146
129,662
Trade and other payables
152,093
230,386
180,588
Income tax liabilities
9,429
2,859
5,771
Borrowings
5,288
5,453
5,492
Lease liabilities(1)
1,622
-
-
Derivative financial instruments
231
-
-
312,240
428,844
321,513
Total equity and liabilities
1,358,652
1,496,525
1,389,743
Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.
10
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in £ thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see
supplemental note 4)
(13,833)
(41,019)
(18,439)
82,337
Interest paid
(1,585)
(1,734)
(9,951)
(9,507)
Debt finance costs paid
-
-
(555)
-
Interest received
406
722
1,050
1,355
Tax paid
(208)
(376)
(1,697)
(1,810)
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating
(15,220)
(42,407)
(29,592)
72,375
activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(9,879)
(2,414)
(13,030)
(7,318)
Payments for intangible assets
(11,598)
(16,418)
(187,311)
(145,056)
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
4,530
255
22,009
25,183
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(16,947)
(18,577)
(178,332)
(127,191)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
-
(3,750)
Principal elements of lease payments(1)
(382)
-
(761)
-
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(382)
-
(761)
(3,750)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(32,549)
(60,984)
(208,685)
(58,566)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
140,307
247,505
307,637
242,022
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents
(6,902)
3,874
1,904
6,939
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
100,856
190,395
100,856
190,395
Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.
11
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES
1 General information
Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.
2
Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Six months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Profit for the period
35,007
26,770
36,135
33,416
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
16,738
10,878
18,139
12,980
Net finance (income)/costs
(15,258)
6,346
(6,820)
11,472
Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets
715
4,349
(11,302)
(18,079)
Exceptional items
-
19,599
-
19,599
Amortization
31,257
33,440
63,444
68,571
Depreciation
3,626
2,970
7,268
5,779
Adjusted EBITDA
72,085
104,352
106,864
133,738
12
3 Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
Three months ended
Six months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Profit for the period
35,007
26,770
36,135
33,416
Exceptional items
-
19,599
-
19,599
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US
dollar denominated borrowings
(19,522)
1,316
(17,074)
1,535
Fair value movement on embedded foreign
exchange derivatives
425
25
346
(56)
Income tax expense
16,738
10,878
18,139
12,980
Adjusted profit before income tax
32,648
58,588
37,546
67,474
Adjusted income tax expense (using a normalized
tax rate of 21% (2018: 21%))
(6,856)
(12,303)
(7,885)
(14,170)
Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net
46,285
53,304
income)
25,792
29,661
Adjusted basic earnings per share:
Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence)
15.67
28.13
18.02
32.40
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic
earnings per share (thousands)
164,573
164,526
164,573
164,526
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence)
15.66
28.11
18.01
32.37
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and
potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in
calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share
(thousands)
164,746
164,663
164,737
164,663
13
4
Cash (used in)/generated from operations
Three months ended
Six months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Profit for the period
35,007
26,770
36,135
33,416
Income tax expense
16,738
10,878
18,139
12,980
Profit before income tax
51,745
37,648
54,274
46,396
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
Amortization
Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets Net finance (income)/costs
Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on operating activities
Reclassified from hedging reserve Changes in working capital:
3,626
2,970
7,268
5,779
31,257
33,440
63,444
68,571
715
4,349
(11,302)
(18,079)
(15,258)
6,346
(6,820)
11,472
227
161
365
371
87
(95)
(286)
182
2,957
1,536
5,811
2,844
Inventories
129
56
(405)
(1,194)
Prepayments
2,171
2,336
(181)
542
Contract assets - accrued revenue
(38,165)
(33,643)
(38,566)
(41,478)
Trade receivables
6,160
2,442
8,504
81,719
Other receivables
14,655
(1,438)
574
(1,490)
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
(66,449)
(97,181)
(56,318)
(54,983)
Trade and other payables
(7,690)
54
(44,801)
(18,315)
Cash (used in)/generated from operations
(13,833)
(41,019)
(18,439)
82,337
14
5 Adoption of IFRS 16
The Group adopted IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. The Group has elected to apply the 'simplified approach' on initial adoption of IFRS 16, consequently comparative information has not been restated.
The new treatment of leases has resulted in an increase in non-current assets and financial liabilities as well as increasing underlying EBITDA, offset by an increase in depreciation and an increase in finance charges.
The Group expects that adjusted EBITDA for the year ended 30 June 2020 will increase by approximately £1.7 million. Profit before tax is expected to decrease by approximately £0.1 million.
Lease payments were previously presented as operating cash flows. Lease payments are now split into payments for the principal portion of the lease liability which are presented as financing cash flows, and payments for the interest portion of the lease liability which are presented as operating cash flows. There is no impact on overall cash flow.
Note 3 and note 15 to the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended 31 December 2019 provide further detail on the adoption of IFRS 16 and the impact on the consolidated income statement, consolidated balance sheet, and consolidated statement of cash flows.
