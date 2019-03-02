Manchester United : 3 Southampton 2

United: De Gea, Young (c), Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, A. Pereira (Fred, 82), Pogba, Alexis (Dalot 51), Rashford (Chong 95), Lukaku.
Subs not used: Grant, Bailly, Rojo, Gomes.
Scorers: Pereira 53, Lukaku 59,88
Bookings: Lukaku, Pogba
Southampton: Gunn, Yoshida (Gallagher 89), Vestergaard, Austin (Armstrong 63), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Bertrand, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Bednarek, Valery
Subs not used: McCarthy, Stephens, Elyounoussi, Targett, Slattery
Scorers: Valery 26, Ward-Prowse 75
Bookings: Bertrand
Attendance: 74,459