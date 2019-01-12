Manchester United : 'Alexis has a new lease of life'

When asked at Thursday's press conference about Alexis, Ole revealed he's had conversations with the player and feels we'll only see the best of him once he's had a run of consecutive games to regain his fitness.

'Of course, he's got high standards himself that you demand from yourself,' Solskjaer told reporters. 'When it doesn't work for you, as it clearly hasn't and he's had some injuries, then it's difficult to suddenly click and put that confidence on.

'So [we've had] individual chats but, of course, it's a fresh start for him with me and Mick [Phelan] coming in - it's a new lease of life for him maybe. Hopefully we can see the best of him because he's a top, top player.'