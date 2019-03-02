Manchester United : Alexis injury concern for Reds

Any ligament damage would surely sideline the 30-year-old. Marcus Rashford played the full 90 minutes to prove his fitness ahead of the Paris Saint-Germain tie in the Champions League in midweek.

Paul Pogba is suspended for the match in his homeland, of course, but there could be a hope Anthony Martial is available to take the spot on the left flank.

The Reds trail 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford but confidence remains high in the camp.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.