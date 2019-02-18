Manchester United : Alexis laughs off clash with assistant referee

Alexis remains upset with the 2-0 first leg defeat to PSG in the Champions League round of 16. The substitute feels we reacted badly to conceding first against the French side and just needed some time to clear our heads.

'I think that when they scored the first goal, when that goal went in, I turned around and I noticed my team-mates, and their eyes, and, straight away, there was something that didn't seem right to me, something that wasn't the same as in the first half.

'It was like the goal brought everyone down. The first goal is very hard on the team and the attitude. When you're playing in the Champions League, and, in my life, I've played a lot in the Champions League, with Barcelona, with Arsenal, these games are all about 90 minutes.

'And so, up here [in your head], you need to be fresh, 90 minutes, fresh, here. One second not fresh and you're punished. With the first goal, I looked at my team mates, and I said something's not quite right

'It's just, at the moment, I wanted us to do like they do in basketball, where you stop everything and get everyone together and says, 'We can win this We're going to win this game! We played Burnley and were 2-0 down and nearly won it. We've played other teams and been 2-0 down and then come back to win 3-2. We're Manchester United!

'We're playing at home! Let's keep calm! Come on, we're going to win this!' But at 1-0, we were a bit flat and, after that, our play was different to the first half. And my touch on the ball wasn't that great either.'