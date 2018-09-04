Manchester United : All you need to know about Carrick's autobiography

Entitled 'Between The Lines', in association with Bonnier Books UK, the club legend invites readers to experience the camaraderie and desire to succeed inside the Old Trafford dressing room.

Carrick will also provide an insight into how it feels to walk out onto the pitch alongside some of the biggest names in modern football, from Paul Scholes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

All of the book's profits will be donated to the Michael Carrick Foundation, which was set up in 2017 and provides financial support to community services that give underprivileged children living in the North and North East better opportunities.