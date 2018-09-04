Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/04 04:52:41 pm
26.125 USD   -0.29%
04:12pMANCHESTER UNIT : All you need to know about Carrick's autobiography
PU
09/03MANCHESTER UNIT : England
AQ
09/03MANCHESTER UNIT : Hornets show they can sting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manchester United : All you need to know about Carrick's autobiography

09/04/2018 | 04:12pm CEST
Entitled 'Between The Lines', in association with Bonnier Books UK, the club legend invites readers to experience the camaraderie and desire to succeed inside the Old Trafford dressing room.

Carrick will also provide an insight into how it feels to walk out onto the pitch alongside some of the biggest names in modern football, from Paul Scholes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

All of the book's profits will be donated to the Michael Carrick Foundation, which was set up in 2017 and provides financial support to community services that give underprivileged children living in the North and North East better opportunities.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:11:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 145,10
EV / Sales 2018 6,00x
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
Capitalization 3 319 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC32.32%4 270
TUI-9.52%10 592
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC16.49%5 499
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS4.22%4 973
ILG INC19.84%4 246
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.03%3 228
