Manchester United : An emotional return for Sir Alex

'It's bound to be emotional,' he continued. 'Particularly when I take my seat in the box. That will be something, you know. I'll be glad when it gets over and the game starts and I can enjoy it.'

The outpouring of love for Sir Alex was something he appreciates and he is also extremely thankful to the surgeons who provided him with such excellent care and expertise.

'It's unbelievable, there were thousands of cards and they kept arriving at Salford Royal Hospital,' he said. 'I'd left by that time but they kept coming and kept coming. The number of emails, texts and personal cards to the house, it was just amazing. It really was.