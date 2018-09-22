Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : An emotional return for Sir Alex

09/22/2018

'It's bound to be emotional,' he continued. 'Particularly when I take my seat in the box. That will be something, you know. I'll be glad when it gets over and the game starts and I can enjoy it.'


The outpouring of love for Sir Alex was something he appreciates and he is also extremely thankful to the surgeons who provided him with such excellent care and expertise.

'It's unbelievable, there were thousands of cards and they kept arriving at Salford Royal Hospital,' he said. 'I'd left by that time but they kept coming and kept coming. The number of emails, texts and personal cards to the house, it was just amazing. It really was.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 22 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 12:23:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 127,61
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
Capitalization 2 940 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC21.72%3 841
TUI-7.83%10 639
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC16.56%5 626
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.33%5 179
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-7.20%2 825
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD46.88%2 418
