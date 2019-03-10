Manchester United : Arsenal 2 United 0

MATCH DETAILS
Arsenal:
Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil (Iwobi 76), Aubameyang (Suarez 79), Lacazette (Nketiah 85).
Subs not used:
C ech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi.
Booked:
Sokratis 38, Kolasinac 89.
Scorers:
X haka 12, Aubameyang 69 pen.
United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Matic (Greenwood 79), Fred, Pogba; Dalot (Martial 70), Lukaku, Rashford.
Subs not used: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Andreas.
Booked: Pogba 76.
Referee: Jonathan Moss.
