Manchester United : Cements Longstanding Ties With Malta

09/13/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Manchester United and the Government of Malta today announced a multi-year partnership which will see United promote Malta as a tourist destination to its global fan base.

At an event held today at the Club's Aon Training Complex, Manchester United players Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Andreas Pereira, as well as club legend Bryan Robson, welcomed officials from the Maltese Tourism Ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority to celebrate the collaboration.

The Club has deep and enduring ties with Malta, with the Maltese Supporters Club, one of the oldest of all the official Manchester United Supporters' clubs, recently celebrating its 60th anniversary.

As part of the partnership, Visit Malta and Manchester United will encourage the club's fans around the world to experience the vibrant, young, exciting and beautiful country, with the Maltese Tourism Authority providing attractive travel offers exclusively for Manchester United supporters.

Through the partnership, Visit Malta will get strong exposure during home matches and on the club's digital marketing channels, social and printed media.

Manchester United's Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson, comments:

'Manchester United has long-standing links with Malta, welcoming hundreds of Maltese fans to Old Trafford every season. We are proud of our association with the country and look forward to working with the Maltese Tourism Ministry and Malta Tourism Authority to highlight the destination's many great qualities to our international fan base.

Malta's Tourism Minister Dr Konrad Mizzi, comments:

'We are working on several initiatives to increase Malta's brand awareness to attract tourists from new, non-traditional markets, attract more foreign direct investment and businesses, as well as increase Malta's visibility around the world.

'This partnership complements our tourism strategy to consolidate our traditional markets such as the UK, whilst targeting new markets from the Eurasia region, where Manchester United holds a very strong following. I strongly believe that partnering with a club with such a renowned sporting heritage will help to place Malta on the map and establish itself as the number one destination to visit.'

ENDS

ABOUT MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 141-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1 .1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

ABOUT MALTA

Strategically located right at the middle of the Mediterranean, a bridge between Southern Europe and Northern Africa, Malta is an archipelago of just 316Km2, crammed with 7,000 years of history, with a population of just under half a million, yet with one of the top-performing economies in Europe which is open for business and full of exciting opportunities in tourism, aviation, digital media, education, energy, financial services, fintech, film industry, logistics, maritime, high tech manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and remote gaming, to name a few sectors.

Above all, it enjoys excellent quality of life and a very safe environment. Valletta, its capital and a World Heritage site, is nothing short of an open-air museum and a living experience of Baroque architecture.

Enquiries
Kate Lowe
Manchester United
+44 (0) 161 868 8427
kate.lowe@manutd.co.uk

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 15:31:04 UTC
