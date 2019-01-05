Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Chong delighted to make debut

01/05/2019

Mata gave credit to Reading, who were dangerous on the counter attack, but he thinks it's a good sign that United are winning games when not at our best.

'It was important to go into half time 2-0 ahead, but big credit to Reading because they played good football,' said Juan. 'They came to Old Trafford with a new manager [Jose Gomes] and played in a very good way. It was difficult to play against them, so I wish them all the best.

'We should have done better, but we are through and I think we are in a moment where, even when we are not playing at our best, we are winning and that is very important to keep that moment, atmosphere and run of results going. We feel now that even if we are not playing very well, we win and we have a clean sheet as well. It is very good for [Sergio] Romero and we are happy.'

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 19:03:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 122,44
P/E ratio 2020 162,13
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 2 443 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.42%3 110
TUI5.24%8 671
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.14%4 645
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS1.76%4 203
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED0.86%2 503
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-2.45%2 367
