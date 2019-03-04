Manchester United : Early team news for PSG v United

Ole has also confirmed that Martial may well be unavailable for the clash, after injuring his hamstring against Liverpool. 'I don't think we can risk it,' the Norwegian said at the weekend. 'He has not been training yet, so I don't think so.'

Juan Mata has already suggested in his weekly blog that he will not feature in the French capital and Jesse Lingard is also set to remain sidelined.

However, in more positive news, the Reds will be able to call upon Marcus Rashford at the Parc de Princes after the striker recovered from an ankle injury to play 90 minutes against Southampton on Saturday.

He could start up front up with in-form hitman Romelu Lukaku, who has netted four times in his last two games for the Reds.