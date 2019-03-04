Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/04 09:42:41 am
20.4 USD   +0.54%
09:50aMANCHESTER UNITED : Early team news for PSG v United
PU
06:10aMATA : Last week was one of my strangest!
PU
05:55aMANCHESTER UNITED : United men up for monthly awards again
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Early team news for PSG v United

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 09:50am EST

Ole has also confirmed that Martial may well be unavailable for the clash, after injuring his hamstring against Liverpool. 'I don't think we can risk it,' the Norwegian said at the weekend. 'He has not been training yet, so I don't think so.'

Juan Mata has already suggested in his weekly blog that he will not feature in the French capital and Jesse Lingard is also set to remain sidelined.

However, in more positive news, the Reds will be able to call upon Marcus Rashford at the Parc de Princes after the striker recovered from an ankle injury to play 90 minutes against Southampton on Saturday.

He could start up front up with in-form hitman Romelu Lukaku, who has netted four times in his last two games for the Reds.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 14:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
09:50aMANCHESTER UNITED : Early team news for PSG v United
PU
08:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Red Devils Plagued With Injuries Ahead Of Crucial Encounter
AQ
08:17aMANCHESTER UNITED : Want £155m Pair Ruben Dias, Joao Felix
AQ
07:08aMANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku's brace secure Man Utd victory
AQ
06:10aMATA : Last week was one of my strangest!
PU
05:55aMANCHESTER UNITED : United men up for monthly awards again
PU
05:40aSHAW : Soaring confidence can help us in Paris
PU
04:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : EPL Round-Up - Lukaku Seals Dramatic Win for Manchester Unit..
AQ
04:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
AQ
03:45aMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool's title implosion leaves Man City a point in front
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,70
P/E ratio 2020 167,78
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 2 529 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.90%3 299
TUI-23.15%6 259
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.27%5 069
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS14.83%4 880
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED19.03%2 879
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-5.80%2 271
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.