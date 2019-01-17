Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Five reasons we can't wait for matchday

01/17/2019

5: SING LOUD, SING PROUD
Have you heard it yet? The new terrace anthem in tribute to Solskjaer - Ole's At The Wheel, to the tune of Stone Roses' Waterfall - has become an instant hit among Reds and you can expect to hear countless renditions during Saturday's game. We're expecting a top atmosphere, too, with a rare (and popular!) 15:00 GMT kick-off aligning perfectly alongside our excellent form. A seventh consecutive win would send everybody home with that tune on repeat!

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 18:23:15 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 122,88
P/E ratio 2020 162,73
EV / Sales 2019 4,36x
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
Capitalization 2 457 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.16%3 163
TUI6.26%8 750
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.05%4 551
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.89%4 424
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED4.19%2 585
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-2.78%2 339
