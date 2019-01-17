Manchester United : Five reasons we can't wait for matchday

5: SING LOUD, SING PROUD

Have you heard it yet? The new terrace anthem in tribute to Solskjaer - Ole's At The Wheel, to the tune of Stone Roses' Waterfall - has become an instant hit among Reds and you can expect to hear countless renditions during Saturday's game. We're expecting a top atmosphere, too, with a rare (and popular!) 15:00 GMT kick-off aligning perfectly alongside our excellent form. A seventh consecutive win would send everybody home with that tune on repeat!

