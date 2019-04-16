Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Manchester United : Four changes for United in Barca

04/16/2019 | 02:48pm EDT
There is also a notable inclusion on the bench with Alexis Sanchez returning to then squad for the first time in seven weeks.

The Chilean is back at his former club tonight, having previously spent three years at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi (c), Suarez, Coutinho.

Substitutes: Cillessen, Semedo, Umtiti, Malcom, Vidal, Alena, Dembele.

United: De Gea, Jones, Lindelof, Smalling, Young (c), Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Andreas, Matic, Mata, Alexis, Lukaku.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 18:47:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
