Manchester United : Four changes for United in Barca

There is also a notable inclusion on the bench with Alexis Sanchez returning to then squad for the first time in seven weeks.

The Chilean is back at his former club tonight, having previously spent three years at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi (c), Suarez, Coutinho.

Substitutes: Cillessen, Semedo, Umtiti, Malcom, Vidal, Alena, Dembele.

United: De Gea, Jones, Lindelof, Smalling, Young (c), Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Andreas, Matic, Mata, Alexis, Lukaku.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.