MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Four tales of dedication from global Reds

09/07/2018

The lengths to which some overseas fans go to support their beloved Reds go is incredible. Huddle around a TV in a warzone? Check. Make a 20-hour journey to Old Trafford? Sure. Risk missing your own wedding? No worries.

Here are four tales of passion and dedication from our international fanbase…

'YOU CAN WATCH UNITED - BUT DON'T MISS OUR WEDDING!'
Dr Dasgupta, from MUSC Kolkata, was presented with a real dilemma when the club got in touch in 2015. 'It was an invitation to all supporters' clubs to attend the bi-annual dinner at Old Trafford, on 4 December,' he recalls. 'I was getting married on 15 December and so I was in a fix, but my future wife said 'Dude, get on the flight. Don't miss this opportunity, but come back in time!' So I travelled to the Theatre of Dreams, attended the dinner, watched United play against West Ham, rushed back to India and made it in time to my wedding. The ceremony was filled with United decorations and I still get complimented on the idea of combining both my loves in a single frame and forever.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:11:12 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 141,67
EV / Sales 2018 5,90x
EV / Sales 2019 5,46x
Capitalization 3 264 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC29.80%4 217
TUI-12.26%10 620
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC15.96%5 468
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS4.24%4 970
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-0.50%3 212
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD51.63%2 601
