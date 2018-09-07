Manchester United : Four tales of dedication from global Reds

The lengths to which some overseas fans go to support their beloved Reds go is incredible. Huddle around a TV in a warzone? Check. Make a 20-hour journey to Old Trafford? Sure. Risk missing your own wedding? No worries.

Here are four tales of passion and dedication from our international fanbase…

'YOU CAN WATCH UNITED - BUT DON'T MISS OUR WEDDING!'

Dr Dasgupta, from MUSC Kolkata, was presented with a real dilemma when the club got in touch in 2015. 'It was an invitation to all supporters' clubs to attend the bi-annual dinner at Old Trafford, on 4 December,' he recalls. 'I was getting married on 15 December and so I was in a fix, but my future wife said 'Dude, get on the flight. Don't miss this opportunity, but come back in time!' So I travelled to the Theatre of Dreams, attended the dinner, watched United play against West Ham, rushed back to India and made it in time to my wedding. The ceremony was filled with United decorations and I still get complimented on the idea of combining both my loves in a single frame and forever.'