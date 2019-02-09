Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
11:10aOLE : Second half at Fulham was fantastic
PU
10:00aMANCHESTER UNITED : Fulham 0 United 3
PU
09:20aU18S : United thwart rivals with late equaliser
PU
Manchester United : Fulham 0 United 3

02/09/2019
MATCH DETAILS

United: De Gea (c); Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera (Bailly 85), Matic, Pogba (McTominay 74); Mata, Lukaku, Martial (Sanchez 69).

Subs not used: Romero, Young, Rashford, Lingard.

Booked: Matic 43.

Scorers: Pogba 14, 65; Martial 23.

Fulham: Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan (Sessegnon 80), Chambers, Seri, Schürrle (Christie 53), Vietto, Babel (Cairney 77), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Kebano, Ayité, Zambo Anguissa, Fabri.

Booked: Bryan 25, Chambers 38.

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 14:59:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 152
TUI-14.55%6 995
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 628
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 541
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 796
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-0.07%2 400
