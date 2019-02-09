Manchester United : Fulham 0 United 3

MATCH DETAILS
United: De Gea (c); Dalot, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Herrera (Bailly 85), Matic, Pogba (McTominay 74); Mata, Lukaku, Martial (Sanchez 69).
Subs not used: Romero, Young, Rashford, Lingard.
Booked: Matic 43.
Scorers: Pogba 14, 65; Martial 23.
Fulham: Rico, Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan (Sessegnon 80), Chambers, Seri, Schürrle (Christie 53), Vietto, Babel (Cairney 77), Mitrovic.
Subs not used: Kebano, Ayité, Zambo Anguissa, Fabri.
Booked: Bryan 25, Chambers 38.
Referee: Paul Tierney.
