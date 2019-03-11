Log in
Manchester United : Have you heard the positive update on injuries?

03/11/2019

Our cameras were at the Aon Training Complex last Friday to capture one of Solskjaer's sessions.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard were all pictured taking part, which suggested the trio of Reds are recovering well from their recent injury problems and could be close to returning.

Solskjaer may provide another update when he next speaks to the media this coming Friday.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 07:29:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,46
P/E ratio 2020 167,46
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 2 537 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC5.74%3 285
TUI-26.49%5 972
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC7.98%5 072
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 810
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED26.84%3 147
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-7.13%2 164
