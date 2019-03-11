Manchester United : Have you heard the positive update on injuries?

Our cameras were at the Aon Training Complex last Friday to capture one of Solskjaer's sessions.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard were all pictured taking part, which suggested the trio of Reds are recovering well from their recent injury problems and could be close to returning.

Solskjaer may provide another update when he next speaks to the media this coming Friday.

