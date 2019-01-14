Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Herrera praises Solskjaer's tactical plan

01/14/2019

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal to earn an important 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, by latching onto a magnificent long ball from the talismanic Paul Pogba in midfield.

Speaking to us after the final whistle, a jubilant Herrera revealed the players had been instructed to switch the play at pace due to the shape of the Spurs midfield - which worked a treat for the goal!

'The manager told us that at the beginning of the game it would be difficult to make short passes,' Ander explained. 'He told us that it would be easier for us to switch the play and to look - almost without looking - to the other side of the pitch to switch the ball, because that is where we were going to find spaces.

'We scored like that, so thank you to the game plan as well.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 11:03:08 UTC
