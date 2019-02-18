Manchester United : Herrera scoops MOTM prize

In the second half, United managed to weather the advances of Chelsea with Sergio Romero conducting himself well in the United net as the Argentine fulfilled his duties as the Reds' designated cup goalkeeper. However, despite United's positive result, Ander was eager to pick up on where he and his team-mates can improve especially with our home Premier League fixture against Liverpool just around the corner.

'We know we can trust Romero as well, but I think we like to be also critical with ourselves and we have to improve on the ball. In the second half we should have kept the ball more to make it more difficult for them, but we can be happy of course with the performance and the result.

'Chelsea away is always one of the best games and we are happy. We're happy, because we haven't had many good results at Stamford Bridge, so we are pleased for the fans as well.'

