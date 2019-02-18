Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/15 04:02:02 pm
19.5 USD   +1.56%
07:23pMANCHESTER UNITED : Herrera scoops MOTM prize
PU
06:08pMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Our tactics worked'
PU
05:33pREPORT : Chelsea 0 United 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Herrera scoops MOTM prize

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 07:23pm EST

In the second half, United managed to weather the advances of Chelsea with Sergio Romero conducting himself well in the United net as the Argentine fulfilled his duties as the Reds' designated cup goalkeeper. However, despite United's positive result, Ander was eager to pick up on where he and his team-mates can improve especially with our home Premier League fixture against Liverpool just around the corner.

'We know we can trust Romero as well, but I think we like to be also critical with ourselves and we have to improve on the ball. In the second half we should have kept the ball more to make it more difficult for them, but we can be happy of course with the performance and the result.

'Chelsea away is always one of the best games and we are happy. We're happy, because we haven't had many good results at Stamford Bridge, so we are pleased for the fans as well.'

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 00:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
07:23pMANCHESTER UNITED : Herrera scoops MOTM prize
PU
06:08pMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Our tactics worked'
PU
05:43pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City to face Swansea, United take on Wolves in FA Cup
AQ
05:33pREPORT : Chelsea 0 United 2
PU
04:47pMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi government rejects reports MbS seeking to buy Manchest..
AQ
04:41pMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi Prince Salman denies Manchester United takeover bid
AQ
12:37pCHELSEA VS MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE ST : how to watch FA Cup football from anywher..
AQ
12:20pMANCHESTER UNITED : Receive £3.8BN Takeover Bid From Saudi Prince
AQ
11:09aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Madrid hoping to help Juve..
AQ
11:08aMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi Arabia denies crown prince seeks to buy Manchester Uni..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 124,73
P/E ratio 2020 165,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 2 489 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 229
TUI-24.72%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.28%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 586
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS2.22%2 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.