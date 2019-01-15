Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : How Mata hopes to emulate Giggsy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:19am EST
The 30-year-old Spaniard has registered over 200 appearances for the Reds and, when factoring in his former clubs Chelsea, Valencia and Real Madrid Castilla, his tally of senior outings exceeds 500.

Giggs famously surpassed 1,000 matches for club and country, which Mata remains in awe of. And while that number is probably insurmountable, Juan hopes his career has another 10 years to run.

Speaking during an in-depth interview for the February edition of Inside United magazine, which is on sale from today, Mata is quoted:

'I would love to play until I am 40 like Giggsy did!

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
02:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : How Mata hopes to emulate Giggsy
PU
12:29aCHAMPIONS LEAGUE : PSG wary of rejuvenated Man United
AQ
01/14MANCHESTER UNITED : Charlotte Kerr leaves hospital
AQ
01/14MAN UNITED MATCH WILL NOT BE EASY FO : Mbappe
AQ
01/14MANCHESTER UNITED : PSG wary of Man Utd's 'energy' ahead of Champions League cla..
AQ
01/14MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer basks in win against Spurs but has work to do at M..
AQ
01/14MANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba to Marcus Rashford leads Man Utd over Spurs
AQ
01/14MANCHESTER UNITED : ir Alex is impressed by Rossi's finishing'
PU
01/14LINGARD : De Gea gives us confidence
PU
01/14MANCHESTER UNITED : De Gea's saves help United beat Tottenham in Premier League
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 124,02
P/E ratio 2020 164,23
EV / Sales 2019 4,39x
EV / Sales 2020 4,11x
Capitalization 2 475 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.95%3 193
TUI5.65%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC4.33%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.09%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.84%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.56%2 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.