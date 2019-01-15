Manchester United : How Mata hopes to emulate Giggsy

The 30-year-old Spaniard has registered over 200 appearances for the Reds and, when factoring in his former clubs Chelsea, Valencia and Real Madrid Castilla, his tally of senior outings exceeds 500.

Giggs famously surpassed 1,000 matches for club and country, which Mata remains in awe of. And while that number is probably insurmountable, Juan hopes his career has another 10 years to run.

Speaking during an in-depth interview for the February edition of Inside United magazine, which is on sale from today, Mata is quoted:

'I would love to play until I am 40 like Giggsy did!