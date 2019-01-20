Manchester United : How Sir Matt led us to greatness

Busby insisted that his Babes be given the chance to compete in the recently formed European Cup, defying the Football Association's wishes to do so. The rest, of course, is history. The Reds' second tilt at the competition ended in tragedy in Munich, prompting Busby to regularly berate himself for surviving where others had perished. Though he initially wanted to turn his back on football, Busby was talked around by his wife, Jean, who said: 'I am sure those who have gone would have wanted you to carry on.'

Though it was an excruciating process to rebuild first himself, then United, Matt Busby did so in a remarkably short space of time. Five years on, his heartbroken club had won the FA Cup. Another half-decade on, two league titles already secured, he had led them to the European Cup so coveted by his Babes.

A knighthood swiftly followed and, after his retirement, a place on the board of directors before the role of club president beckoned.