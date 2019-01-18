Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Manchester United : How is Herrera planning to improve?

01/18/2019

The Spaniard has scored twice this term and both goals came away from home in December, when he netted in our 2-2 draw at Southampton and the 5-1 win over Cardiff City during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge.

The Reds have netted 17 goals in our caretaker manager's first six matches - all wins - ahead of Saturday's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford.

In an exclusive interview for Saturday's edition of United Review, Herrera is asked whether he sees more opportunities to score coming his way in the next few months, given how many chances the team have been creating.

'Of course, if you're close to the opposition box, you have more chances to score goals,' the in-form midfielder explains. 'I also had a good opportunity against Bournemouth and, for Paul's first goal, I was there to put the ball in if it was needed, so I will try to help the team in that aspect.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 11:38:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 123,62
P/E ratio 2020 163,71
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 2 467 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.58%3 201
TUI7.76%8 877
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.67%4 605
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.52%4 485
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED5.47%2 617
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.93%2 343
