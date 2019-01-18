Manchester United : How is Herrera planning to improve?

The Spaniard has scored twice this term and both goals came away from home in December, when he netted in our 2-2 draw at Southampton and the 5-1 win over Cardiff City during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge.

The Reds have netted 17 goals in our caretaker manager's first six matches - all wins - ahead of Saturday's visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford.

In an exclusive interview for Saturday's edition of United Review, Herrera is asked whether he sees more opportunities to score coming his way in the next few months, given how many chances the team have been creating.

'Of course, if you're close to the opposition box, you have more chances to score goals,' the in-form midfielder explains. 'I also had a good opportunity against Bournemouth and, for Paul's first goal, I was there to put the ball in if it was needed, so I will try to help the team in that aspect.'