Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : How our youngsters benefited from Dubai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2019 | 12:19am EST

Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood travelled with the first team for our warm-weather training camp this week.

McTominay knows the challenge of making the transition from the Academy into the first team and did his bit to make the quartet feel at home on the trip.

The Scotland international has praised their attitude throughout the squad's stay in the Middle East.

'It's invaluable for them to come away with the first team and get some really good training in,' Scott told us. 'Just being around the group, going for a team meal and walking down the beach with all of the lads - it's good for them to be a part of the group. They'll feel really settled in and they've done really well in training as well.

'Even I had it easy with the lads who helped me integrate into the first team - the likes of Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Marcus [Rashford] and Jesse [Lingard]. Players like them helped me so much and obviously I want to help the younger boys come up, feel really part of the group and comfortable in the surroundings too.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 05:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
12:52aTOTTENHAM VS MANCHESTER UNITED : Marcus Rashford can be as good as Harry Kane, s..
AQ
12:52aTOTTENHAM ​VS MANCHESTER UNITE :  Paul Pogba returns as Solskjaer eyes boo..
AQ
12:52aMANCHESTER UNITED : Trophy hunter Pep Guardiola happy to miss out on winter geta..
AQ
12:25aMANCHESTER UNITED : Barca prepare sensational Coutinho -Neymar swap
AQ
12:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : How our youngsters benefited from Dubai
PU
01/11MANCHESTER UNITED : ‘Lads, it's Tottenham'
AQ
01/11UNDER-23S : United 1 Fulham 3
PU
01/11MANCHESTER UNITED : Pochettino is centre of attention when Spurs welcome Man Uni..
AQ
01/11MANCHESTER UNITED : One & Only Royal Mirage hosting Manchester United players
AQ
01/11MANCHESTER UNITED : Ole is excited by what Marcus can achieve
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,26
P/E ratio 2020 160,58
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 420 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-1.21%3 130
TUI6.83%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.99%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.98%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.26%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.93%2 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.