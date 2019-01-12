Manchester United : How our youngsters benefited from Dubai

Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood travelled with the first team for our warm-weather training camp this week.

McTominay knows the challenge of making the transition from the Academy into the first team and did his bit to make the quartet feel at home on the trip.

The Scotland international has praised their attitude throughout the squad's stay in the Middle East.

'It's invaluable for them to come away with the first team and get some really good training in,' Scott told us. 'Just being around the group, going for a team meal and walking down the beach with all of the lads - it's good for them to be a part of the group. They'll feel really settled in and they've done really well in training as well.

'Even I had it easy with the lads who helped me integrate into the first team - the likes of Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Marcus [Rashford] and Jesse [Lingard]. Players like them helped me so much and obviously I want to help the younger boys come up, feel really part of the group and comfortable in the surroundings too.'