Manchester United : How red earth shaped Bailly's career

The imposing stopper is hoping to repay the supporters for their affection and continue to be an inspiration for those back in Africa, who watch his progress from afar and have their own aspirations and ambitions.

'I want to be one of the most important players in the United team and to give the best of me, because the club has given me so much - it's hard to describe,' he adds. 'My goal is, therefore, to bring a smile to the faces of the fans who watch and support us.

'For the future, my goal is to help those people who dream of being like us. If I can give an example, back home, in my home country, passing by, you might see a child of only four or five years old, who calls out to you by name.

'With the situation being as it is back there, the economic difficulties that exist there, really that's a great feeling. But at the same time, you might be thinking that you can do something for that person, and I say don't hesitate. That's someone who might be in a difficult time in their life just now and may have more such times in the future. So why not?'