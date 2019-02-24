Manchester United : How the crowd was like our fourth sub

Our '12th man' most notably rose to roar Paul Pogba's sliding tackle on 49 minutes, before the excellent Luke Shaw nullified the Premier League's top goalscorer Mo Salah yet again with a crucial interception on the left and the crowd again showed their appreciation. Pogba then went close to scoring with a header before Alexis Sanchez did likewise minutes later which only helped add to the build-up of noise.

Just short of the hour mark was probably the time when we all realised what an awesome atmosphere we were experiencing. Following the spell of pressure described above, Alexis had just acutely turned away from two Liverpool players deep inside his own half before setting up his side for a typical United counter attack. Unfortunately, nothing came of it on the field, but just off the pitch, via a little bit of orchestration from the hands of first-team coach Mike Phelan, a statement had been made. The Old Trafford crowd was alive and the visitors seemed engulfed by it.

The crowd was so loud that at one point, Solskjaer seemed to struggle to get his instructions across from the technical area to Luke Shaw who was only yards away.

Many pundits and journalists commented on the notable increase in decibels inside Old Trafford. New York Times reporter Rory Smith said on Twitter: