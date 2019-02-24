Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/22 04:02:01 pm
21.2 USD   +5.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Manchester United : How the crowd was like our fourth sub

0
02/24/2019 | 03:17pm EST

Our '12th man' most notably rose to roar Paul Pogba's sliding tackle on 49 minutes, before the excellent Luke Shaw nullified the Premier League's top goalscorer Mo Salah yet again with a crucial interception on the left and the crowd again showed their appreciation. Pogba then went close to scoring with a header before Alexis Sanchez did likewise minutes later which only helped add to the build-up of noise.

Just short of the hour mark was probably the time when we all realised what an awesome atmosphere we were experiencing. Following the spell of pressure described above, Alexis had just acutely turned away from two Liverpool players deep inside his own half before setting up his side for a typical United counter attack. Unfortunately, nothing came of it on the field, but just off the pitch, via a little bit of orchestration from the hands of first-team coach Mike Phelan, a statement had been made. The Old Trafford crowd was alive and the visitors seemed engulfed by it.

The crowd was so loud that at one point, Solskjaer seemed to struggle to get his instructions across from the technical area to Luke Shaw who was only yards away.

Many pundits and journalists commented on the notable increase in decibels inside Old Trafford. New York Times reporter Rory Smith said on Twitter:

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 20:16:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 487
TUI-21.82%6 408
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 967
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 823
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.84%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-0.25%2 381
