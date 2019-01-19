Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : How we're paying tribute to Sir Matt

01/19/2019 | 04:09am EST

In a managerial career that spanned four decades, the Scot won five Division One championships, two FA Cups and the 1968 European Cup, while helping to develop some of the greatest players in Manchester United's history. Busby died on 20 January 1994 and left behind an immortal legacy at the club which he shaped in his own image.

Sir Matt's ironclad principles of playing attacking football, entertaining the fans, fighting until the end and giving youth a chance will always remain essential parts of our DNA, and his influence was continually evident throughout Sir Alex Ferguson's illustrious 26-year reign as boss.

Our caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already spoken of his admiration for Busby's values, which he practised in his 13 seasons as a player and now in his current role.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 19 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 09:08:02 UTC
