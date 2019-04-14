Manchester United : 'I am a firm believer in luck'

So, in order to gain a little bit of control, or at least to think I have a little bit of control, I would rather not know anything at that point.
When it comes to penalties, including in shoot-outs, for me it is simple. I have already decided.
This is what I am going to do.
I don't care who kicks the ball.
In a shoot-out, I'm still going to go left, right, right, left, right. That is what I am going to do.
So that gives me the idea, or impression, that I am actually in control.
It's all about thinking about the right height and, in shoot-outs, you want to save one penalty. I think one penalty is often good enough to win. So that is what you aim for.
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 20:12:06 UTC