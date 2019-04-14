Manchester United : 'I am a firm believer in luck'

So, in order to gain a little bit of control, or at least to think I have a little bit of control, I would rather not know anything at that point.

When it comes to penalties, including in shoot-outs, for me it is simple. I have already decided.

This is what I am going to do.

I don't care who kicks the ball.

In a shoot-out, I'm still going to go left, right, right, left, right. That is what I am going to do.

So that gives me the idea, or impression, that I am actually in control.

It's all about thinking about the right height and, in shoot-outs, you want to save one penalty. I think one penalty is often good enough to win. So that is what you aim for.