Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : 'I am a firm believer in luck'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

So, in order to gain a little bit of control, or at least to think I have a little bit of control, I would rather not know anything at that point.

When it comes to penalties, including in shoot-outs, for me it is simple. I have already decided.

This is what I am going to do.

I don't care who kicks the ball.

In a shoot-out, I'm still going to go left, right, right, left, right. That is what I am going to do.

So that gives me the idea, or impression, that I am actually in control.

It's all about thinking about the right height and, in shoot-outs, you want to save one penalty. I think one penalty is often good enough to win. So that is what you aim for.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 20:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
04:13pMANCHESTER UNITED : 'I am a firm believer in luck'
PU
07:37aMANCHESTER UNITED : star Paul Pogba sets personal milestone with brace against W..
AQ
04:36aTHE JOY OF SIX : Barcelona vs. Manchester United
AQ
03:32aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arturo Vidal claims Barcelona had Manchester United fixture ..
AQ
02:33aENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE : Manchester United 2-1 West Ham
AQ
01:31aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'got away with it' against West Ham, admits Solskjaer
AQ
01:31aMANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba penalties save Manchester United, Tottenham move ..
AQ
01:26aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man United got "more than what w..
AQ
04/13MANCHESTER UNITED : With 2 Pogba penalties, Man U secure 2-1 win over West Ham
AQ
04/13MANCHESTER UNITED : Barca display at Huesca shows 100% concentration on Manchest..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 56,2 M
Net income 2019 34,5 M
Debt 2019 232 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 162,12
P/E ratio 2020 179,58
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capitalization 2 471 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC5.22%3 230
TUI-25.85%6 011
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC17.02%5 433
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS9.76%4 561
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.32.81%2 025
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-16.64%1 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About