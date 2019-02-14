Manchester United : 'I can be mad for a while after losing'

LINDELOF'S LOVING LIFE IN MANCHESTER

Victor is in his second season at Old Trafford, having experienced life in Portugal with Benfica and in his native Sweden prior to his move to Manchester in the summer of 2017.

Away from football, the 24-year-old told the club's official monthly magazine that he and his wife enjoy living here.

'I like it a lot,' he said. 'I really like the people here, they're very nice. There are some good restaurants and places to go, and you have everything you need.

'I live a bit outside of town and it's very beautiful there. It's important for me that my wife likes it here too, and she really enjoys it.'