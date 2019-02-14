Log in
Manchester United : 'I can be mad for a while after losing'

0
02/14/2019

LINDELOF'S LOVING LIFE IN MANCHESTER

Victor is in his second season at Old Trafford, having experienced life in Portugal with Benfica and in his native Sweden prior to his move to Manchester in the summer of 2017.

Away from football, the 24-year-old told the club's official monthly magazine that he and his wife enjoy living here.

'I like it a lot,' he said. 'I really like the people here, they're very nice. There are some good restaurants and places to go, and you have everything you need.

'I live a bit outside of town and it's very beautiful there. It's important for me that my wife likes it here too, and she really enjoys it.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 08:16:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 127,60
P/E ratio 2020 168,97
EV / Sales 2019 4,50x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Capitalization 2 547 M
