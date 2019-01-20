Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : 'I've always enjoyed watching Ander'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 03:09am EST

'Ander is a midfielder who is a bit different to Paul [Pogba] and to Nemanja [Matic] with their physical attributes. He runs and runs. He runs with the ball and plays it simple,' Ole told reporters in his post-match press conference following the win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

'He also makes some good runs into the box, although we let Paul do more of that job and Ashley [Young] maybe from the right-hand side, but I'll never stop him making runs into the box and, hopefully, he'll continue making them like he does.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 20 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2019 08:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
03:09aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'I've always enjoyed watching Ander'
PU
01:39aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal, Man United Cut Gap on Chelsea in Top Four
AQ
12:25aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City boss Pep Guardiola plays down importance of Old Tra..
AQ
01/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Is Pogba our first-choice penalty taker?
PU
01/19OLE : The Reds' train keeps on rolling
PU
01/19EPL : Manchester United revival continues with 2-1 win over Brighton
AQ
01/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Match Day 23 results in English Premier League
AQ
01/19MOURINHO : One Manchester United player dislikes public criticism
AQ
01/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool beat Palace in thrilling Anfield goalfest
AQ
01/19MANCHESTER UNITED : Man United top Brighton 2-1, earn 7th win under Solskjaer
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,20
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.00%3 216
TUI9.72%9 013
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.72%4 499
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.50%4 483
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.95%2 654
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.70%2 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.