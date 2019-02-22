Log in
Manchester United : 'I want to build a side worthy of our history'

02/22/2019

'It's not about pride. I feel we've taken a few steps in the right direction in that process of becoming what we want to become - that we are a team that challenges higher up the league. Onto the next one, because I never look back. I just want to see forward.'

Ole is not getting involved in discussing the title race, with Tottenham Hotspur outsiders to overtake Manchester City and Liverpool at the Premier League summit.

'I'm not really focusing on the teams and what they're doing,' he said. 'I'm focusing on us and what we have to do to get to where we want to be. It's a three-horse race at the top and it's a three-horse race to the fourth position, so that's more my focus, but now it's, of course, this game. Do I want Spurs to win the title? I don't really get involved in that. Maybe!'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 09:45:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,42
P/E ratio 2020 167,41
EV / Sales 2019 4,44x
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 2 523 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 289
TUI-22.91%6 479
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS15.28%4 930
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 835
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED13.40%2 917
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS0.10%2 416
