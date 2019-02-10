Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/08 04:02:01 pm
19.17 USD   +0.37%
06:25aMANCHESTER UNITED : #ILOVEUNITED returning to China
PU
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba embraces the big games ahead
PU
02/09OLE : Second half at Fulham was fantastic
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : #ILOVEUNITED returning to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 06:25am EST

#ILOVEUNITED is free to attend and fans are asked to apply online for tickets by visiting www.manutd.com/iloveunitedchina by no later than Monday 18 February.

Applications will then be entered into a ballot, with tickets issued at random. Successful applicants will be notified by email no later than Wednesday 20 February.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, comments: 'Engaging with our fans in China and around the world is hugely important to us.

'We have been visiting China for over 40 years and we are excited to offer our millions of fans there another opportunity to interact with the club. #ILOVEUNITED enables us to link our global fans and unify the passion and support they have for the club.'

* Terms and conditions apply. Access will only be granted to those who possess a valid ticket. Please see website for more details.

Visit www.manutd.com/iloveunitedchina to apply for tickets.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 11:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
07:46aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal back into wining ways; English Premiere League
AQ
06:25aMANCHESTER UNITED : #ILOVEUNITED returning to China
PU
04:38aMANCHESTER UNITED : Can Chelsea derail City comeback in title race?
AQ
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : High Stakes as Man City Welcome Chelsea to Etihad
AQ
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : defeat Fulham 3-0 to move into Premier league's top 4
AQ
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Cavani injured as PSG beat Bordeaux in Ligue 1
AQ
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Can Maurizio Sarri take solace in Pep Guardiola's slow start..
AQ
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to quickly turn Manchester United ..
AQ
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Football - PSG edge past Bordeaux to go 13 points clear
AQ
02/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal edge Huddersfield to close in on Champions League sp..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 152
TUI-14.55%6 995
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 628
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 541
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 796
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-0.07%2 400
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.