Manchester United : #ILOVEUNITED returning to China

#ILOVEUNITED is free to attend and fans are asked to apply online for tickets by visiting www.manutd.com/iloveunitedchina by no later than Monday 18 February.

Applications will then be entered into a ballot, with tickets issued at random. Successful applicants will be notified by email no later than Wednesday 20 February.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, comments: 'Engaging with our fans in China and around the world is hugely important to us.

'We have been visiting China for over 40 years and we are excited to offer our millions of fans there another opportunity to interact with the club. #ILOVEUNITED enables us to link our global fans and unify the passion and support they have for the club.'

* Terms and conditions apply. Access will only be granted to those who possess a valid ticket. Please see website for more details.

Visit www.manutd.com/iloveunitedchina to apply for tickets.