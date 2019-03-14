Manchester United : In the company of Wolves

The Daily Mailgleefully banged the patriot's drum. 'Hail Wolves, Champions of the world!' screamed the headline. As a result, French journalist Gabriel Hanot, editor of L'Equipe, who'd long since mooted his idea for a competition comprising the cream of Europe, summoned his resolve for a fresh attempt - this time it was a goer.

But perhaps the most intriguing connection - and one from which our respective post-war successes sprung - is the relationship forged between wartime pals Busby and Cullis, whose legacy remains as strong as his United contemporary. It's a tale of similar outlooks, albeit markedly differing approaches. Just as Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure carried echoes of Sir Matt's principles, so Cullis's spell as Wolves supremo between 1948 and 1964 closely mirrors the reign of his pre-war forbear, and former Red, Major Frank Buckley. Buckley, a strong disciplinarian and fitness obsessive, born in the Trafford suburb of Urmston in 1882, played just three games for United, finding - as did most of his opponents - Charlie Roberts an immovable force at centre-half. But it was as a manager that he really left his mark on his local club, albeit indirectly.

Forced to sell to balance the books, in mid-March of the 1938/39 campaign, the last full season before war broke out, Buckley fielded not one, but two teenagers against United. It was revolutionary stuff. Debutant Alun Steen, who scored in a 3-0 success, remains the club's youngest goalscorer, aged 16 years 269 days; in a wartime friendly with West Bromwich Albion in September 1942, Buckley fielded Cameron Buchanan, aged just 14 years and 57 days.

The term 'Buckley's Babes' was coined - a catchy, alliterative phrase that would be revived on a rather wider basis in these environs around 15 years later. Buckley made Cullis his captain shortly before war broke out and, as Peter Creed, secretary of Wolves' Former Players Association and a friend of Cullis, explains, his wartime billeting with Busby in Italy was hugely significant for both in the peace that followed. 'They were great friends; he always used to speak wonderfully well of Sir Matt,' he says. 'Stationed together in the same billet, morning, noon and night, what on earth would they talk about? Stan would have told him all about the Buckley Babes. Now what did he do when he went to United?'

It's said playfully, but the point is not lost. Buckley's template impressed Cullis and Busby, but how the two applied their principles in the post-war years couldn't have been more different. Busby's football was cerebral, cultured, his avuncular nature expressed in patient build-up play, but to equally devastating effect: in the first of United's five consecutive FA Youth Cup wins, Wolves were thrashed 7-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford, and 9-3 overall.