MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Is Pogba our first-choice penalty taker?

01/19/2019

Anthony Martial netted from the spot in the derby against Manchester City back in November, after he was up-ended by Ederson, but Pogba has four penalties to his name since the start of the campaign.

MUTV's Stewart Gardner asked Ole to clarify the situation after the seventh win on the spin and the caretaker boss said: 'Paul is the penalty taker but we have got players who want to take penalties and that is the key. If they want to take it, they can argue among themselves but Paul is the nominated one.

'He scores them, which is what matters. I wouldn't have done it that way. I would have run to the ball and smashed it, but he kept his calm. It took two minutes before he was allowed to take it so that shows how composed he is and I think he enjoys playing football as wll. In front of the Stretford End, so why don't you just enjoy it?'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 19 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 23:58:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,20
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.00%3 216
TUI9.72%9 013
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.72%4 499
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.50%4 483
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.95%2 654
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.70%2 344
