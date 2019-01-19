Manchester United : Is Pogba our first-choice penalty taker?

Anthony Martial netted from the spot in the derby against Manchester City back in November, after he was up-ended by Ederson, but Pogba has four penalties to his name since the start of the campaign.

MUTV's Stewart Gardner asked Ole to clarify the situation after the seventh win on the spin and the caretaker boss said: 'Paul is the penalty taker but we have got players who want to take penalties and that is the key. If they want to take it, they can argue among themselves but Paul is the nominated one.

'He scores them, which is what matters. I wouldn't have done it that way. I would have run to the ball and smashed it, but he kept his calm. It took two minutes before he was allowed to take it so that shows how composed he is and I think he enjoys playing football as wll. In front of the Stretford End, so why don't you just enjoy it?'