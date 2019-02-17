Log in
Manchester United PLC MANU

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Manchester United : It's a huge week ahead for United

0
02/17/2019

SATURDAY
Our Under-18s can keep the pressure on at the top of the league table when facing Blackburn Rovers at Brockhall Training Ground. The youngsters drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the last league outing, and it remains extremely tight towards the summit.

Elsewhere, we'd like to wish many happy returns to Women's midfielder Charlie Devlin, who will turn 21. The England youth international signed for United in the summer and has netted three goals for the club so far.

SUNDAY
It's the big one as Liverpool travel to Manchester for the 14:05 GMT kick-off at Old Trafford. It's a crunch game and Solskjaer's United are desperate to beat the Merseysiders. Marcus Rashford was the difference in this fixture last season and has six goals in eight league games under caretaker boss Ole.

Aside from the action on the pitch, former United favourite Denis Law will celebrate his 79th birthday. The Scot is the club's third-highest goalscorer in all competitions, behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 10:16:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 124,73
P/E ratio 2020 165,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Capitalization 2 504 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.85%3 229
TUI-24.72%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.28%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-0.46%4 586
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE2.22%2 481
