Manchester United : It's a huge week ahead for United

SATURDAY

Our Under-18s can keep the pressure on at the top of the league table when facing Blackburn Rovers at Brockhall Training Ground. The youngsters drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the last league outing, and it remains extremely tight towards the summit.

Elsewhere, we'd like to wish many happy returns to Women's midfielder Charlie Devlin, who will turn 21. The England youth international signed for United in the summer and has netted three goals for the club so far.

SUNDAY

It's the big one as Liverpool travel to Manchester for the 14:05 GMT kick-off at Old Trafford. It's a crunch game and Solskjaer's United are desperate to beat the Merseysiders. Marcus Rashford was the difference in this fixture last season and has six goals in eight league games under caretaker boss Ole.

Aside from the action on the pitch, former United favourite Denis Law will celebrate his 79th birthday. The Scot is the club's third-highest goalscorer in all competitions, behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton.