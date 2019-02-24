Manchester United : 'It's the biggest rivalry in the world'

'OLE HAS GIVEN THE WHOLE PLACE A LIFT'

United are unbeaten in 13 games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a run which has included memorable victories over Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

And McAteer is under no illusions that his former club will face a stern challenge at the Theatre of Dreams.

'Since Ole has come in at United, he's given the whole place a lift,' Jason told United Review. 'He's making the players happy, he's playing them in their right position and letting them go out there and express themselves.