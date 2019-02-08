Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : John O'Shea's tribute to Liam Miller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:10am EST
Obviously, when you have a friend like that join the club you're at, you try to help him settle in as much as possible. He came down with his wife Clare and a young family, he found a house to settle in and you're doing all you can to make him at ease. I have to say, it wasn't just me, though; the whole dressing room tried to help him settle because it was that type of place. Whether you knew players in the squad or not, all the lads made you feel welcome.

Liam always seemed very quiet initially when people met him, but once you got to know him, he was a great, funny lad and we all got to see that in time. It took him a little while to settle in Manchester, but that's just the norm because of the challenge that he had to get into the team as well. It was such a tough task he had to get into that midfield.

There's a perception that Liam was always a quiet lad, but he had the type of persona that people outside looking in wouldn't have been able to understand. In the dressing room he was very lively, great fun to be around, whether with club or country. Remember, it's always the quiet ones you have to watch. He was always up to something. He always seemed to be able to get away with it, too!

There'd have been some practical jokes going on in the dressing room and you'd be looking around to see who'd been behind it. You'd look at Liam and he'd just have that face that would make you think:

Ah, it's definitely not Liam.

He should have been top of the list when you were looking for the culprit.

When the players went out as a group together, he had this incredible ability to just disappear when he'd had enough. He'd just vanish away. You'd try to get a message to him but then you'd realise he'd had enough and decided time was up. It's quite a skill, that - I think he learnt it from Scholesy!

Off the field, Liam was a great lad, but we can't forget that he was an extremely talented player, too. I'd seen his ability for years. It was tough for him to get into the United team at that time because the competition was so fierce. Sometimes he was playing out to the right-hand side when he would have preferred to be in the middle, but it was so hard to get in. He knew that competition existed when he came down from Celtic, but he was willing to take that challenge on because he had faith in his ability to make an impact and prove himself at United. He was a really exciting box-to-box midfielder and he could score great goals too - I remember one he scored for Ireland at home to Sweden; he turned, ran with the ball and just stuck it in the top corner from around 25 yards out. It was a very special goal.

He was a top professional, too. So energetic and unbelievably fit. In fitness tests, he'd smash the bleep test and be right up among the top results. His energy was incredible. That's one of the reasons it's so hard to comprehend what happened with his illness. It makes it even sadder because he had amazing fitness levels.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 15:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
10:35aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Playing home or away doesn't make a difference'
PU
10:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : John O'Shea's tribute to Liam Miller
PU
09:30aMANCHESTER UNITED : Rashford is raking in the awards
PU
08:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : The stats show Solskjaer is bossing it
PU
06:55aMANCHESTER UNITED : England ace signs new Manchester United deal
AQ
06:49aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'knows how to get the best' out of Manc..
AQ
06:49aMANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba can lead Manchester United to 'great things', say..
AQ
06:49aMANCHESTER UNITED : Anthony Martial looking to win 'as many titles' as possible ..
AQ
06:48aMANCHESTER UNITED : Phil Jones becomes latest Man United player to sign new cont..
AQ
06:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool face a test of nerves
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,56
P/E ratio 2020 160,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 426 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.63%3 140
TUI-11.26%7 275
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 630
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.06%4 622
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED11.14%2 758
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.16%2 398
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.