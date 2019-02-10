Manchester United : Jones excited for upcoming tests

Speaking after Saturday's 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, the England defender reflected on the Reds' upturn in form but stated that the squad should stay grounded.'Football's football, it can change very quickly. I know that, I've experienced that many times,' Phil declared.'One moment you can be on a high, the next you can be low. It's a cliché, but we're keeping our feet on the ground, taking one game at a time.
'
Consistency is key in any sport and it's no different here. We're putting a run together, we need to keep momentum going.'We're looking forward to PSG on Tuesday. It's a tough period but these are the games you want to play in, the games you want to be available for.'
