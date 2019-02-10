Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/08 04:02:01 pm
19.17 USD   +0.37%
05:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Jones excited for upcoming tests
04:35pPSG : the ultimate guide
10:30aMANCHESTER UNITED : This is why we love the Champions League
Manchester United : Jones excited for upcoming tests

02/10/2019 | 05:40pm EST
Speaking after Saturday's 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, the England defender reflected on the Reds' upturn in form but stated that the squad should stay grounded.'Football's football, it can change very quickly. I know that, I've experienced that many times,' Phil declared.'One moment you can be on a high, the next you can be low. It's a cliché, but we're keeping our feet on the ground, taking one game at a time.

Consistency is key in any sport and it's no different here. We're putting a run together, we need to keep momentum going.'We're looking forward to PSG on Tuesday. It's a tough period but these are the games you want to play in, the games you want to be available for.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 22:39:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 152
TUI-14.55%6 995
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 628
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 541
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 796
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-0.07%2 400
