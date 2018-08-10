Manchester United : Jose explains why Pogba starts as captain

Financials (GBP) Sales 2018 587 M EBIT 2018 45,8 M Net income 2018 -22,5 M Debt 2018 146 M Yield 2018 0,91% P/E ratio 2018 - P/E ratio 2019 121,74 EV / Sales 2018 4,95x EV / Sales 2019 4,52x Capitalization 2 760 M Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 16,3 GBP Spread / Average Target -4,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MANCHESTER UNITED PLC 10.61% 3 533 TUI -0.12% 11 812 MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 6.17% 5 000 CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 15.13% 4 850 ILG INC 19.70% 4 246 MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED 15.08% 3 462