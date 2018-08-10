Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manchester United : Jose explains why Pogba starts as captain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 09:00pm CEST

Leicester selected Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence but fellow England international Jamie Vardy, who signed a new deal this week, only makes the bench. Former Red Jonny Evans is also among the visitors' substitutes.

United: De Gea: Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, Andreas, Mata, Alexis, Rashford. Subs: Grant, Smalling, Young, Fellaini, McTominay, Martial, Lukaku.

Leicester: Schmeichel, R. Pereira, Maguire, Morgan, Chilwell, Gray, Amartey, Silva, Ndidi, Maddison, Iheanacho. Subs: Ward, Evans, Albrighton, Iborra, Fuchs, Ghezzal, Vardy.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 18:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
09:15pMANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba named Man United captain against Leicester
AQ
09:07pMANCHESTER UNITED V LEICESTER CITY : Premier League – live!
AQ
09:00pMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose explains why Pogba starts as captain
PU
06:35pMANCHESTER UNITED : More than 1.5 million Fantasy players captain Salah
AQ
05:20pMANCHESTER UNITED : Anthony Martial, Toby Alderweireld and other Premier League ..
AQ
05:20pMANCHESTER UNITED : Five best Premier League loan signings as Chelsea land Mateo..
AQ
03:33pMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool Supporters Club's chairperson
AQ
03:23pMANCHESTER UNITED : World Cup effect, Manchester City's reign and other talking ..
AQ
03:04pPREMIER LEAGUE FANTASY FOOTBALL 2018 : transfer deadline day signings to pick in..
AQ
03:04pFANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE TIPS : Overpriced FPL stars to avoid
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Arsenal soccer club valued at $2.3B 
08/06Manchester United announces partnership with MoPlay 
07/20Manchester United expands MUTV 
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
07/06The Runway Is Not Quite Over For Manchester United 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 0,91%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 121,74
EV / Sales 2018 4,95x
EV / Sales 2019 4,52x
Capitalization 2 760 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC10.61%3 533
TUI-0.12%11 812
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.17%5 000
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC15.13%4 850
ILG INC19.70%4 246
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED15.08%3 462
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.