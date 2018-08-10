Manchester United : Jose explains why Pogba starts as captain

Leicester selected Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence but fellow England international Jamie Vardy, who signed a new deal this week, only makes the bench. Former Red Jonny Evans is also among the visitors' substitutes.
United: De Gea: Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, Andreas, Mata, Alexis, Rashford. Subs: Grant, Smalling, Young, Fellaini, McTominay, Martial, Lukaku.
Leicester: Schmeichel, R. Pereira, Maguire, Morgan, Chilwell, Gray, Amartey, Silva, Ndidi, Maddison, Iheanacho. Subs: Ward, Evans, Albrighton, Iborra, Fuchs, Ghezzal, Vardy.
