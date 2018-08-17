Manchester United : Launch Free Official Global Mobile App

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United and HCL Technologies, the Club’s Official
Digital Transformation Partner, have reached another milestone in
transforming the club’s digital offering to its 659 million global
followers, by launching the Manchester United Official app on iOS and
Android.
Following on from the successful launch of the club’s new website,
manutd.com, and making MUTV available to be streamed via the internet,
United supporters can now look forward to a comprehensive fan experience
via the club’s official mobile application.
The new app features an array of exclusive content, including the United
Now feed – which collates the latest news, polls, stats, videos and
blogs about the club – and an unrivalled live matchday experience,
including line ups, up-to-the-second match updates, live blogging,
player stats and score updates from rivals.
The app delivers fans exclusive content and behind-the-scenes player
access, whilst also allowing them to share their passion for the game
and connect with other fans around the world, via the app’s social
integration tool, which allows for easy sharing across all major social
networks.
The app provides quick links for fans to acquire a variety of products
and services such as matchday tickets, official merchandise and access
to MUTV.
Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, comments:
“This app will allow our 659 million Manchester United followers to
easily connect to the club they love, wherever they are in the world.
Fans will now have the opportunity to follow all Manchester United
matches through the app with up-to-the-second notifications and updates.
“Just days after launch, the Manchester United Official app reached
number one in the App Store’s sports category download charts in 68
markets around the world. The app was also top ten within the sports
category in a further 123 markets.
“The app was created by a dedicated project team from HCL Technologies
and Manchester United, ensuring a truly collaborative approach to the
project. The team not only built the new app and website, but also
created an advanced underlying platform that will give the club the
ability to adapt as new technologies emerge.
“The release of the Manchester United Official app and our revamped
website allows the club to better engage with our fans within the
digital world, creating new opportunities to communicate with our global
fanbase. The core project team has done a fantastic job, which is a
testament to the fact that both Manchester United and HCL are leaders in
their respective fields.”
Manchester United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, comments:
“Our collaboration with HCL has delivered a market-leading application
that will allow United to stay up-to-date with the latest technology
innovations, ensuring we are digitally communicating with our global
fanbase in the most engaging ways."
HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President, Ashish Gupta, comments:
“Our partnership with Manchester United has been one of continuous
co-innovation. HCL’s digital experience platform has driven significant
business transformation combining digital product strategy and
technology innovation to deliver a compelling user experience. The
Manchester United official app has received excellent reviews from a
worldwide fan base with downloads in over 210 markets.
“Manchester United is a great example of a modern, forward-thinking
global organisation that is embracing transformative solutions to
realize their digital potential. We are excited to help Manchester
United achieve this important milestone and look forward to many years
of continued success.”
Ends
Embed Link For Official Launch Video:
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cXg5oh6YGP0"
frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media"
allowfullscreen></iframe>
About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams
in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth.
Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to
develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 659
million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester
United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from
multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product
licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.
About HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps
forward looking enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses.
HCL operates out of 39 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$
7.8 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st March 2018. HCL focuses on
providing an integrated portfolio of products, solutions and services
underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the
core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and
Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform
clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode
2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated
offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKSTM, Cloud Native Services and
Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable
enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating
innovative IP–partnerships and Organic IP to build products and
platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated
co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic
multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial
Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing,
Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas,
Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government.
With 120,081 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on
creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the
Contract'. For more information, please visit HCL
Technologies
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005404/en/