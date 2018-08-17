Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manchester United : Launch Free Official Global Mobile App

08/17/2018 | 09:14pm CEST

  • Provides the club’s fans with up-to-the-second match updates, live blogging, exclusive content, behind-the-scenes player access, and much more
  • Created in partnership with the Club’s Official Digital Transformation Partner, HCL Technologies
  • Free to download

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United and HCL Technologies, the Club’s Official Digital Transformation Partner, have reached another milestone in transforming the club’s digital offering to its 659 million global followers, by launching the Manchester United Official app on iOS and Android.

Following on from the successful launch of the club’s new website, manutd.com, and making MUTV available to be streamed via the internet, United supporters can now look forward to a comprehensive fan experience via the club’s official mobile application.

The new app features an array of exclusive content, including the United Now feed – which collates the latest news, polls, stats, videos and blogs about the club – and an unrivalled live matchday experience, including line ups, up-to-the-second match updates, live blogging, player stats and score updates from rivals.

The app delivers fans exclusive content and behind-the-scenes player access, whilst also allowing them to share their passion for the game and connect with other fans around the world, via the app’s social integration tool, which allows for easy sharing across all major social networks.

The app provides quick links for fans to acquire a variety of products and services such as matchday tickets, official merchandise and access to MUTV.

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, comments:

“This app will allow our 659 million Manchester United followers to easily connect to the club they love, wherever they are in the world. Fans will now have the opportunity to follow all Manchester United matches through the app with up-to-the-second notifications and updates.

“Just days after launch, the Manchester United Official app reached number one in the App Store’s sports category download charts in 68 markets around the world. The app was also top ten within the sports category in a further 123 markets.

“The app was created by a dedicated project team from HCL Technologies and Manchester United, ensuring a truly collaborative approach to the project. The team not only built the new app and website, but also created an advanced underlying platform that will give the club the ability to adapt as new technologies emerge.

“The release of the Manchester United Official app and our revamped website allows the club to better engage with our fans within the digital world, creating new opportunities to communicate with our global fanbase. The core project team has done a fantastic job, which is a testament to the fact that both Manchester United and HCL are leaders in their respective fields.”

Manchester United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, comments:

“Our collaboration with HCL has delivered a market-leading application that will allow United to stay up-to-date with the latest technology innovations, ensuring we are digitally communicating with our global fanbase in the most engaging ways."

HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President, Ashish Gupta, comments:

“Our partnership with Manchester United has been one of continuous co-innovation. HCL’s digital experience platform has driven significant business transformation combining digital product strategy and technology innovation to deliver a compelling user experience. The Manchester United official app has received excellent reviews from a worldwide fan base with downloads in over 210 markets.

“Manchester United is a great example of a modern, forward-thinking global organisation that is embracing transformative solutions to realize their digital potential. We are excited to help Manchester United achieve this important milestone and look forward to many years of continued success.”

Ends

Embed Link For Official Launch Video:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cXg5oh6YGP0" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps forward looking enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses. HCL operates out of 39 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 7.8 billion, for 12 Months ended 31st March 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of products, solutions and services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKSTM, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships and Organic IP to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 120,081 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit HCL Technologies


© Business Wire 2018
