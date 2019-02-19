Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
News 
News

Manchester United : 'Liverpool game has a red spot on our calendar'

02/19/2019 | 03:53am EST

United face another away trip to a Premier League side in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, a visit to Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Mata is under no illusions that it will be another tough tie.

'Their manager is doing a very good job there,' Juan said. 'They play good football, so it's difficult to play against them, even more away.

'But if we want to win the FA Cup we need to try to beat everyone. We've done that with Arsenal and Chelsea, two top teams, and now we will go to Wolverhampton with the same ambition.'

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 08:52:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 124,42
P/E ratio 2020 164,76
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 2 489 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 211
TUI-22.94%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.39%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 586
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS2.22%2 481
