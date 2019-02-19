Manchester United : 'Liverpool game has a red spot on our calendar'

United face another away trip to a Premier League side in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, a visit to Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Mata is under no illusions that it will be another tough tie.

'Their manager is doing a very good job there,' Juan said. 'They play good football, so it's difficult to play against them, even more away.

'But if we want to win the FA Cup we need to try to beat everyone. We've done that with Arsenal and Chelsea, two top teams, and now we will go to Wolverhampton with the same ambition.'

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.