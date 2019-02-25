Manchester United : Lukaku happy with any role in Ole's attack

'As long as the manager wants to use me I will do my best to help the team out. We have a number of injuries but we have to stay positive and have that positive mentality.

'We are Manchester United and we have to go and win wherever.'

The resolve of Solskjaer's men was certainly tested against Jurgen Klopp's side in Sunday's 0-0 draw after three players had to go off in the first half through injury, including Jesse Lingard who himself had come on as a substitute to replace Juan Mata.

However, those three changes and major reshuffles in the space of 22 first-half minutes couldn't fully disrupt a dogged United team.

'You always want to win big games like this but for us it was about being mentally strong after having players injured. We had to be resilient and keep trying to score,' said Lukaku.

'You just have to adapt. We had players coming off the bench who were trying to help out the team. You have to make sure those coming on help out the team and that is what we tried and that is what we did. Credit to them who came in and did their job. We were resilient.

'We had some close chances but it was all about mental strength, making sure we didn't lose and grabbing at least the point. Obviously you want to win but now we have to move forward and focus on Crystal Palace.