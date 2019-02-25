Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Lukaku happy with any role in Ole's attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 05:53pm EST

'As long as the manager wants to use me I will do my best to help the team out. We have a number of injuries but we have to stay positive and have that positive mentality.

'We are Manchester United and we have to go and win wherever.'

The resolve of Solskjaer's men was certainly tested against Jurgen Klopp's side in Sunday's 0-0 draw after three players had to go off in the first half through injury, including Jesse Lingard who himself had come on as a substitute to replace Juan Mata.

However, those three changes and major reshuffles in the space of 22 first-half minutes couldn't fully disrupt a dogged United team.

'You always want to win big games like this but for us it was about being mentally strong after having players injured. We had to be resilient and keep trying to score,' said Lukaku.

'You just have to adapt. We had players coming off the bench who were trying to help out the team. You have to make sure those coming on help out the team and that is what we tried and that is what we did. Credit to them who came in and did their job. We were resilient.

'We had some close chances but it was all about mental strength, making sure we didn't lose and grabbing at least the point. Obviously you want to win but now we have to move forward and focus on Crystal Palace.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 22:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
05:53pMANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku happy with any role in Ole's attack
PU
04:37pMANCHESTER UNITED : Kevin De Bruyne says quadruple would make Manchester City 'b..
AQ
02:28pFANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE TIPS : Big-hitters Salah, Aguero and Aubameyang tussle fo..
AQ
02:28pMANCHESTER UNITED : Winners and losers from Premier League week 27 as Gerard Deu..
AQ
01:58pMANCHESTER UNITED : Tuchel hopeful Neymar will return to training in March
AQ
11:55aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tempers flare as Spurs slump
AQ
11:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Football - PSG's Meunier deemed fit to play against Dijon
AQ
10:47aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City win League Cup as Chelsea keeper defies Sarri
AQ
09:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chasing Salah worsened my injury, Mata
AQ
09:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Klopp comments on Salah's performance against Man United
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC11.70%3 487
TUI-21.82%6 408
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC5.47%4 967
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 823
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.84%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-0.25%2 381
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.