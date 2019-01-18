Manchester United : Lukaku scores the most goals in training!

It's not just United's first-team squad who have impressed Ole since he returned to the club last month.

'There's quite a few young kids coming through,' Solskjaer said. 'Jimmy Garner was there in Dubai. Mason [Greenwood], [Tahith] Chong and [Angel] Gomes too, so there are players there coming through. Mason, you've got to remember is only 17, but he's knocking on the door to get his first appearance of course, but they've got the Youth Cup against Brighton this coming week as well.'

One man who has seen a plethora of young talent is Mike Phelan, who returned to the club as Solskjaer's assistant in December and the Norwegian believes he has played a huge part in the six consecutive victories.

'Mick is absolutely brilliant,' Ole praised. 'His experience, his knowledge, his personality in and around the place. It's not just for the players, it's not just for the coaches, it's for the other staff as well, because we've been here so many years that we know people. When you know people, and you've known them for 20/25 years, it's easier to create a good atmosphere.

'Mick's tough, but he's kind. He's got everything that I would want in an assistant.'