MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Manchester United : Lukaku scores the most goals in training!

01/18/2019 | 06:14pm EST

It's not just United's first-team squad who have impressed Ole since he returned to the club last month.

'There's quite a few young kids coming through,' Solskjaer said. 'Jimmy Garner was there in Dubai. Mason [Greenwood], [Tahith] Chong and [Angel] Gomes too, so there are players there coming through. Mason, you've got to remember is only 17, but he's knocking on the door to get his first appearance of course, but they've got the Youth Cup against Brighton this coming week as well.'

One man who has seen a plethora of young talent is Mike Phelan, who returned to the club as Solskjaer's assistant in December and the Norwegian believes he has played a huge part in the six consecutive victories.

'Mick is absolutely brilliant,' Ole praised. 'His experience, his knowledge, his personality in and around the place. It's not just for the players, it's not just for the coaches, it's for the other staff as well, because we've been here so many years that we know people. When you know people, and you've known them for 20/25 years, it's easier to create a good atmosphere.

'Mick's tough, but he's kind. He's got everything that I would want in an assistant.'

Manchester United plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 23:13:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 123,62
P/E ratio 2020 163,71
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 2 467 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.58%3 201
TUI7.76%8 877
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.67%4 605
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.52%4 485
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED5.47%2 617
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-2.09%2 343
