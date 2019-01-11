Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Mata adds another trophy to his collection

01/11/2019

The ceremony was presided over by King and Queen Felipe and Letizia. Joining them were Minister of Culture and Sports, José Guirao, and President of the Higher Sports Council, María José Rienda.

In addition to Mata, personalities such as Rafa Nadal, Sandra Sánchez, Keylor Navas, Jon Rahm, María Vicente and Juan de Dios Román also collected awards.

All images courtesy of Consejo Superior de Deportes.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 09:03:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,26
P/E ratio 2020 160,58
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 420 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-1.21%3 130
TUI8.05%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC8.28%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS3.06%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED1.77%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.45%2 351
