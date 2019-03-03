Manchester United : 'Maybe I can score a goal like Andreas!'

Pereira's second-half curling hit from long range cancelled out another eye-catcher from Southampton's Jan Valery, who had opened the scoring in the 3-2 thriller.

Despite United then taking the lead through Romelu Lukaku, Saints came back to level via a superb free-kick from James Ward-Prowse before the striker scored an 88th minute winner.

'This is Man United. When you're 1-0 down we know the crowd always pushes for us and we wanted to win it,' said Dalot.

'I think the badge speaks for itself when we talk about comebacks, desire and attitude, and for us it was just another game that we gave everything in.

'It was like a two-second punch in the stomach when we conceded that second goal, it was a good goal too which David [De Gea] had no chance with. But we knew we had maybe 10 minutes more and, like I said, it's Man United and we wanted to win it, and Rom got us the other goal.

'It's always a pleasure to play in this stadium and what a game to win with such a great comeback. It was unbelievable.'