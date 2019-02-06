Log in
Manchester United PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
02/06 02:29:57 pm
19.42 USD   -1.12%
Manchester United : 'Munich had a huge impact on dad'

02/06/2019 | 01:55pm EST

For Rachel, who was brought up in the United States, Munich was something she learned about gradually.

'I grew up in the States, and my dad didn't really talk about it much, unless I asked questions. I think he quite enjoyed living an anonymous life in the States, to be honest, but obviously when we would come over here that was a different story. We could barely make it to the ground without him being mobbed. I would say I was around 12 or 13 when I started to understand the magnitude of it and started asking questions about it, but like I said, he didn't talk about it unless I asked questions, and then he was very open with me.

'It had a huge impact on his life. Throughout his life, it stayed with him. After Munich, he couldn't sleep at night, so he was going out a lot, going out on the town, just because he couldn't get to sleep. But certainly, after Munich, he valued life even more, lived it to the fullest and those memories certainly stayed with him. He spoke so fondly of those years with the Busby Babes under Sir Matt and they stayed with him and they affected his career as well -- the way he managed his teams [Dennis later managed in Ireland and the US].'

Manchester United plc published this content on 06 February 2019
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,11
P/E ratio 2020 165,67
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
Capitalization 2 497 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.48%3 233
TUI11.91%9 219
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC0.84%4 712
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.31%4 677
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED10.89%2 751
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE2.65%2 512
