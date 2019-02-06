Manchester United : 'Munich had a huge impact on dad'

For Rachel, who was brought up in the United States, Munich was something she learned about gradually.

'I grew up in the States, and my dad didn't really talk about it much, unless I asked questions. I think he quite enjoyed living an anonymous life in the States, to be honest, but obviously when we would come over here that was a different story. We could barely make it to the ground without him being mobbed. I would say I was around 12 or 13 when I started to understand the magnitude of it and started asking questions about it, but like I said, he didn't talk about it unless I asked questions, and then he was very open with me.

'It had a huge impact on his life. Throughout his life, it stayed with him. After Munich, he couldn't sleep at night, so he was going out a lot, going out on the town, just because he couldn't get to sleep. But certainly, after Munich, he valued life even more, lived it to the fullest and those memories certainly stayed with him. He spoke so fondly of those years with the Busby Babes under Sir Matt and they stayed with him and they affected his career as well -- the way he managed his teams [Dennis later managed in Ireland and the US].'