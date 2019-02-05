Manchester United : Munich street sign added to United museum

Earlier this month, members of the Manchester Munich Memorial Foundation, a supporter-run charity dedicated to preserving the memory of the Busby Babes, presented the original Manchesterplatz street sign to the club. Given to them by the Bayern fan group, the Munich Red Docs, at a fundraising event last year, the decision was taken that the gift, being for all United fans, be passed on to the club.

MMMF directors Pat Burns and Tony Crook handed the sign over to curator of the club's museum, Mark Wylie (pictured), and it is now on display in the club museum.

A new sign is in place in the square in Trudering, where many supporters are expected to visit once again today on the 61st anniversary of the crash.